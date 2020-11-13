Dallas

Westbound LBJ Closed Due to Major Crash Friday

All four lanes of westbound LBJ between Plano and Jupiter roads is closed due Friday morning to a major crash.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the crash Friday morning. From the air the crash appeared to involve a motorcycle and a flat-bed tractor-trailer.

The condition of those involved and the cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

There is not frontage road along this stretch of Interstate 635, so traffic was being allowed to pass along the shoulder.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen to traffic. Westbound drivers are advised to exit at Jupiter Road. Eastbound traffic is moving normally.

