Westbound I-30 to Close Friday for Maintenance

The two left lanes of westbound Interstate 30 from Jennings Avenue to Summit Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday for maintenance activities, weather permitting.

Westbound I-30 will have all main lanes closed Friday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The southbound Interstate 35 West interchange ramp to westbound I-30 will also be reduced to one lane.

Motorists will be detoured to the frontage road during the closure, and officials advise drivers to find alternate routes.