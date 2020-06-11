Westbound I-30 to Close Friday for Maintenance

The two left lanes of westbound Interstate 30 from Jennings Avenue to Summit Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday for maintenance activities, weather permitting.
Westbound I-30 will have all main lanes closed Friday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The southbound Interstate 35 West interchange ramp to westbound I-30 will also be reduced to one lane.
Local
Motorists will be detoured to the frontage road during the closure, and officials advise drivers to find alternate routes.