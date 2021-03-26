Weekend Construction in Mesquite Could Cause Delays

All lanes of both northbound and southbound Interstate 635 between Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive will be closed Saturday from 8 p.m. through noon Sunday for a partial bridge demolition.

Full closures of both Galloway Avenue and Oates Drive cross streets, as well as the eastbound Interstate 30 direct connector to northbound I-635, will also be required in addition to the main lane closures.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detours will be posted, but drives are urged to avoid the area. The construction is weather permitting.

This construction is part of the 635 East Project, which is a $1.7 billion design-build operation owned and managed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction includes the addition of a main lane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30.

Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024.