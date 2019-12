Westbound Interstate 635 was reopened around 9 a.m. after a deadly crash closed the highway for more than three hours early Friday morning in Dallas. Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck at about 5:40 a.m.

No other information was available.

635 WB now CLOSED at Abrams. Crews are working on clearing a major accident. #DFWTraffic @nbcdfw pic.twitter.com/NxI8QgKMuD — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) December 13, 2019