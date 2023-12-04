Driver rescued, box truck hanging off Interstate 35E bridge near Victory Avenue

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office are working to secure a box truck hanging off a bridge near downtown Dallas.
The box truck is hanging pinned between the Dallas North Tollway ramp and the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Victory Avenue.
NBC 5 has learned Dallas Fire-Rescue pulled a man from the truck as it was hanging between the bridges. Rescuers used ladders from the ground and from above to safely retrieve the man.
The man was taken to a hospital, though his condition was not known.
It's not yet known what led to the crash.
Crews have a crane at the scene that is attempting to lift the truck off the barrier wall and back onto the roadway.
Four lanes of the six-lane highway are getting by, though drivers are warned to expect delays in the area through the evening commute.
