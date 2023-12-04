Dallas

Driver rescued, box truck hanging off Interstate 35E bridge near Victory Avenue

By NBCDFW Staff

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office are working to secure a box truck hanging off a bridge near downtown Dallas.

The box truck is hanging pinned between the Dallas North Tollway ramp and the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Victory Avenue.

NBC 5 has learned Dallas Fire-Rescue pulled a man from the truck as it was hanging between the bridges. Rescuers used ladders from the ground and from above to safely retrieve the man.


Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office work to free a truck hanging off a bridge, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
The man was taken to a hospital, though his condition was not known.

It's not yet known what led to the crash.

Crews have a crane at the scene that is attempting to lift the truck off the barrier wall and back onto the roadway.

Four lanes of the six-lane highway are getting by, though drivers are warned to expect delays in the area through the evening commute.

