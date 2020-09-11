Watch Out for All the Construction Closures in Tarrant County Next Week

If you're going to be traveling around Tarrant County next week, get ready for some cone zones, after all the rain, road crews will be out in force working on projects.

Here's a list of the constructions closures you can expect to see Sept. 13-15:

Arlington

The east and westbound I-20 interchange ramps to southbound SH 360 will be closed. This will happen nightly Sept. 13-15 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

North and southbound SH 360 from Kingswood Boulevard to Park Row Drive will have various lanes closed nightly Sept. 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction.

Fort Worth

East and westbound SH 183/NE 28th Street from Decatur Avenue to N. Nichols Street will be closed Sunday night, Sept. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction. Detours will be posted.

Westbound I-20 from Bryant Irvin Road to Winscott Road will have various lanes closed nightly Sept. 13-17 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction. Various ramps will also be closed.

Mansfield

Northbound FM 157 from Moore Road to House Road will have the far-right lane closed nightly Sept. 13-17, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance activities. Far-right lane closures will also be scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Sept. 14-18.

Grapevine

SB 121 at Bass Pro Drive ALL LANES CLOSED from 8 pm on Friday, Sept. 11 through 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.