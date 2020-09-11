road closures

Watch Out for All the Construction Closures in Tarrant County Next Week

Construction closures through next week in Tarrant County

By Samantha Davies

Road Construction Generic Road Work Ahead Sign
NBC News

If you're going to be traveling around Tarrant County next week, get ready for some cone zones, after all the rain, road crews will be out in force working on projects.

Here's a list of the constructions closures you can expect to see Sept. 13-15:

Arlington

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 49 mins ago

Girl, 6, Grazed in Domestic Shooting, Suspect in Custody

The east and westbound I-20 interchange ramps to southbound SH 360 will be closed. This will happen nightly Sept. 13-15 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

North and southbound SH 360 from Kingswood Boulevard to Park Row Drive will have various lanes closed nightly Sept. 13-17 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction.

Fort Worth

East and westbound SH 183/NE 28th Street from Decatur Avenue to N. Nichols Street will be closed Sunday night, Sept. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction. Detours will be posted. 

Westbound I-20 from Bryant Irvin Road to Winscott Road will have various lanes closed nightly Sept. 13-17 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction. Various ramps will also be closed. 

Mansfield

Northbound FM 157 from Moore Road to House Road will have the far-right lane closed nightly Sept. 13-17, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance activities. Far-right lane closures will also be scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Sept. 14-18.  

Grapevine

SB 121 at Bass Pro Drive ALL LANES CLOSED from 8 pm on Friday, Sept. 11 through 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

This article tagged under:

road closuresconstructionroads
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us