Watch Live: 18-Wheeler Fire Closes LBJ Freeway in Mesquite

A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed part of LBJ Freeway in Mesquite Wednesday morning.
Video from Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed firefighters battling flames that were shooting from an 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Town East Boulevard.
All northbound I-635 lanes between Town East Boulevard/Exit 7 and Interstate 30/Exit 8 were closed as of 9 a.m.
So far it's unclear if any injuries have been reported.
NBC 5 is working to gather more information.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.