Watch Live: 18-Wheeler Fire Closes LBJ Freeway in Mesquite

A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed part of LBJ Freeway in Mesquite Wednesday morning.

Video from Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed firefighters battling flames that were shooting from an 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Town East Boulevard.

All northbound I-635 lanes between Town East Boulevard/Exit 7 and Interstate 30/Exit 8 were closed as of 9 a.m.

So far it's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

8:57am- Firefighters on scene trying to put out the fire. Avoid the area if you can. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/gp9kbgWUFk — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) July 21, 2021

