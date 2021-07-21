Mesquite

Watch Live: 18-Wheeler Fire Closes LBJ Freeway in Mesquite

A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed part of LBJ Freeway in Mesquite Wednesday morning.

Video from Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed firefighters battling flames that were shooting from an 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Town East Boulevard.

All northbound I-635 lanes between Town East Boulevard/Exit 7 and Interstate 30/Exit 8 were closed as of 9 a.m.

So far it's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

NBC 5 is working to gather more information.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

