WATCH: Crash, Fire Shuts Down WB Loop 820 in North Richland Hills

A crash and fire along the westbound lanes of West Loop 820 at Rufe Snow is slowing traffic in northern Tarrant County Monday afternoon.

North Richland Hills Police said an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire west of Rufe Snow and that westbound traffic is being diverted at Bedford-Euless Road.

Police said the westbound lanes of 820 and both the east and westbound toll lanes are closed while hazmat teams clean up a fuel spill. The eastbound toll lanes are closed at Denton Highway.

The roads, police said, will remain closed for the foreseeable future while the scene is cleared.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash and fire remains under investigation.