Vehicle Fire Shuts Down WB Loop 820 in North Richland Hills

A vehicle fire along the westbound lanes of West Loop 820 at Rufe Snow slowed traffic in northern Tarrant County Monday afternoon.

North Richland Hills Police said an 18-wheeler caught fire west of Rufe Snow and that westbound traffic was being diverted at Bedford-Euless Road.

Police said the westbound lanes of 820 and both the east and westbound toll lanes were closed while hazmat teams cleaned up a fuel spill. The eastbound toll lanes were also closed at Denton Highway.

The roads, police said, would remain closed "for the foreseeable future" while the scene is cleared. About 4.5 hours after the fire took place, all lanes had been reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Editor's note: This story originally said there was a crash along with the fire. There was no crash reported. We regret the error.