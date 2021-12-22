North Richland Hills

Fiery Tanker Crash Closes Loop 820 in North Richland Hills Wednesday Morning

Police said it involved a fuel tanker and an empty animal waste truck

By Hannah Jones

North Richland Hills police are investigating a major crash on Loop 820 on Wednesday morning.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 820 before U.S. Highway 377 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

One person with severe burns was taken by air ambulance to a hospital.

Police said it involved a fuel tanker and an empty animal waste truck. Pictures and video sent to NBC 5 through iSee@nbcdfw.com showed heavy flames and thick, black smoke billowing from the highway.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the fire burning several hours after the crash, with emergency crews appearing to allow the wreckage to burn out. By 10 a.m., the flames appeared to be extinguished.

At one point the incident had all lanes of the highway closed. As of 9:30 a.m., Loop 820 was reopened in both directions, though all the TEXpress Lanes remained closed, and are expected to remain closed for much of the day, as crews cleared the debris.

The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing, police said.

