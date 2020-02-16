Upcoming Road Closures Due to Construction on President George Bush Turnpike

A construction project on President George Bush Turnpike will cause road closures and detours Sunday and Monday.

The construction work involves adding a fourth lane in each direction between Interstate 35E and Belt Line Road.

The following closures are needed for construction activities associated with the President George Bush Turnpike Widening Projects:

Two eastbound right lanes from Belt Line Road/Luna Road to the Sandy Lake Road Main Lane Toll Gantry will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

The eastbound entrance ramp from Luna Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Two westbound right lanes from Sandy Lake Road to the Sandy Lake Road Main Lane Toll Gantry will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

The Luna Road exit ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Detour to eastbound PGBT from Luna Road: Drivers will continue north on Luna Road to Whitlock Lane/Sandy Lake Road, where they will turn left. They will continue west to the President George Bush Turnpike and make a right to enter eastbound President George Bush Turnpike.

Detour to Luna Road: Drivers will exit to Sandy Lake Road and make a left at the light. They will continue east on Sandy Lake Road/Whitlock Lane and make a right onto Old Denton Road, which will turn into Luna Road.

According to the North Texas Tollway Authority, changeable message signs will be put out prior to lane closures in the construction areas.

The NTTA said that road closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary.

Motorists should use caution in the construction areas, the NTTA said.