U.S. 75 Closed in Dallas Tuesday Morning

Part of U.S. 75 was closed Tuesday morning in downtown Dallas due to police activity, authorities say.
All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 75 were closed by about 6 a.m. between Lemmon and Blackburn Steet/Haskell Avenue, leading to extensive delays in both directions.
A Dallas Police Department dispatcher confirmed the closure was due to a police investigation.
It's unclear when the highway will be reopened.
