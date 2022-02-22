TxDOT, NTTA Begin Treating Bridges, Overpasses With Brine Ahead of Winter Storm

Crews from both the Texas Department of Transportation and the North Texas Tollway Authority are bracing for another winter storm.

The focus for TxDOT is on interstate bridges and overpasses, according to the agency.

Dallas County alone has approximately 2,600 miles of lanes TxDOT crews will need to get to in the coming hours and days.

A brine mixture will be used in an effort to keep any ice from sticking to the road when the temperatures drop.

The agency anticipates a shorter event compared to the storm three weeks ago but is keeping an eye on the forecast.

“Right now, we don’t yet know exactly how it’s going to come into the Dallas area and exactly how intense it will be,” said Kenna Mitchell, TxDOT Dallas Region spokeswoman. “What we’re doing right now is just making sure that we are ready once the storm does hit. We’ve got the crews on standby, equipment checked and double-checked.”

The NTTA has crews beginning 12-hour shifts on Wednesday and will be treating toll roads as needed.

The goal is to keep at least one lane open for drivers on NTTA roads.

TxDOT said they expect the TEXpress toll lanes to close sometime after the evening rush Tuesday.