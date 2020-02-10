Truck Fire Closes Eastbound Interstate 30 Over Lake Ray Hubbard Bridge

A tractor truck fire closed all four lanes of the eastbound Interstate 30 bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard Monday afternoon.

The tractor, which was towing three other tractors, was in the outermost lane, but first responders blocked all lanes of traffic around the vehicle until the fire was tapped out.

Firefighters eventually used the department's boat to douse the fire with lake water.

About 45 minutes after the fire was first reported, one lane of traffic was allowed to pass. The traffic backup as of 4 p.m. reached about 4 miles.

Three of the trucks appear to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.