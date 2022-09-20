Driver Killed When Tractor-Trailer Runs Off U.S. 75 Bridge, Catches Fire

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed Tuesday when the rig they were driving flew off a bridge along U.S. 75 in Allen and crashed onto Stacy Road.

Video shared with NBC 5 showed the truck burst into flames as it twisted upside down before hitting the ground.

Officials with the Allen Fire Department confirmed to NBC 5 that the truck driver was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported and it's not immediately clear what caused the driver to veer off the highway.

On the elevated highway, traffic along northbound U.S. 75 is down to one lane. An axle with two wheels still attached was spotted beyond where the truck went off the highway. Investigators have the intersection blocked as the crash is investigated.

Drivers are warned to expect delays of up to one hour.

