Traffic Alert: Train Blocks Several Intersections in Fort Worth

There's a major traffic alert for drivers in the northern part of Fort Worth.

BNSF Railway said late Monday night that a train had lost power and was blocking several intersections, including:

- Bonds Ranch Road

- Blue Mound Road

- Avondale Haslet Road

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of 11:24 p.m., officials with BNSF were unsure how long it would take to fix the issue.

BNSF said they do have technicians on the scene working to get the train moving again.

Refresh this page often and check back with NBC DFW for the very latest updates, as this is a developing story.