Drivers planning to travel on Texas 360 this weekend should be prepared for delays.

North and southbound SH 360 will have the far-left lane closed at Abram Street from Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 29 at 6 a.m. for bridge construction, weather permitting.

The Abram Street intersection at SH 360 will be closed to through traffic. Alternate routes are advised.