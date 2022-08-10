Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend.

This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.

The following areas of Texas 183 will be closed:

8 p.m., Friday, Aug., 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13: SH 183 eastbound main lanes will be completely closed from Maryland Drive to Regal Row.

8 p.m., Friday, Aug., 12 to 8 p.m., to Sunday, Aug. 14: All SH 183 west- and eastbound express lanes will be completely closed. Eastbound closure will be from Loop 12 to Maryland Drive. Westbound closure will be from Grauwyler Road to Loop 12.

8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14: All SH 183 westbound main lanes will be completely closed from Grauwyler Road to Loop 12.

Signs will be in place directing drivers through the detours. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect heavy traffic delays.

City officials are urging those traveling to and from DFW Airport and Love Field to consider alternate routes and leave early to reach their destinations on time.