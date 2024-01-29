Mansfield

Traffic Alert: Rollover crash closes SB 287 in Mansfield; Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-20

By NBCDFW Staff

Mansfield Police

Three unrelated crashes have closed freeways in North Texas Monday afternoon at locations in Mansfield and Kaufman County.

U.S. 287 in Mansfield

Southbound U.S. Highway 287 is closed in Mansfield due to a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Mansfield Police said just before noon a flatbed tractor-trailer overturned in the southbound lanes between Farm-to-Market Road 157/Lone Star Road and Texas 360.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Lone Star. Drivers are warned to expect delays and heavy traffic.

Officials have not said when the roadway will reopen.

Interstate 20 in Kaufman County

A vehicle fire slowed traffic along the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Kaufman County on Monday.

The incident took place just before noon along the highway near Farm-to-Market Road 740 near Exit 487.

Traffic was backed up to the East Fork Trinity River.

