Sections of Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth will be closed Aug. 16 to Aug. 21 for construction.

On Aug. 16-21, Various lanes will be closed daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on a stretch of westbound I-20 from Bryant Irvin Road to Winscott Road.

Eastbound I-20 from Bryant Irvin Road to Winscott Road will have daily lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17-21.

Alternate routes are advised.