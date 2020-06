Various lanes of northbound State Highway 121 will be closed for construction on Wednesday and Thursday.

The lanes will be closed from Handley Ederville Road to State Highway 10 from June 24 to June 25 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

Drivers are also asked to be wary of speeding and inattention to protect road workers and fellow road users.