Traffic Alert: Multiple Lane Closures Around Fort Worth, Arlington, Northeast Tarrant County Easter Weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to several ongoing road projects that will result in lane closures around Arlington, Fort Worth and Northeast Tarrant County over Easter Weekend and the following week.

The use of alternate routes will be encouraged to avoid being caught up in traffic during times of construction and maintenance.

If there is any bad weather during the lane closures, it could alter the time of maintenance and construction. For more information for the Texas Department of Transportation, click here.

FORT WORTH - East and westbound I-20 from I-35W to Campus Drive will have multiple lanes closed nightly 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 5-6 for construction activities, weather permitting. The north and southbound I-35W interchange ramps to eastbound I-20 will also be closed during construction. Alternate routes are advised.

FORT WORTH - East and westbound SH 199 from Roadrunner Road to Surfside Drive will have various lanes closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5-8 for construction, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

FORT WORTH - East and westbound SH 170 will have single lane closures at various locations from I-35W to US 377 April 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction activities. Various crossovers will also be closed for construction. Alternate routes are advised.

ARLINGTON - Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from Sherry Street to Daniel Drive April 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction activities. Alternate routes are advised.

FORT WORTH - Southbound West Loop 820 from Westpoint Boulevard to Team Ranch Road will have various lanes closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 5-8 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

FORT WORTH - Eastbound I-820 from Bus. US 287 to Mark IV Parkway will have various lanes closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 5-8 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5-10 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times. Alternate routes are advised.