Traffic Alert: Eastbound S.H. 183 in Irving to Close Overnight

You may want to steer clear on eastbound State Highway 183 in Irving after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the main lanes of SH 183 from Loop 12 to Maryland Drive from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Detour signs will direct all traffic off the highway at southbound Loop 12.

It's all part of the $301 million Irving Interchange project that is reworking the interchanges of SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if they can, but if you must drive through the area, plan for the trip to take extra time and use caution driving through the work zone.

You can keep up with road closures on this and other projects at www.DriveTexas.org.