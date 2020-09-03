Tractor-Trailer Crash Blocks Traffic Along Schepps Freeway in Southern Dallas

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is slowing traffic along Interstate 45 in southern Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place on a bridge over the Trinity River along the Julius Schepps Freeway south of Lamar Street and north of Overton Road.

The jackknifed cab of the truck appears to have damaged some of the guardrails along the bridge.

The highway is not closed, though drivers are only able to get by on the shoulder.

The cause of the crash is not known and no injuries have been reported.