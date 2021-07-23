Three Hospitalized After Two Crashes Involving Six Cars on the Dallas North Tollway Friday

Three people are hospitalized following two crashes involving six vehicles along the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, state troopers were called to a crash along the DNT near Eldorado Parkway at about 11:20 a.m.

The initial call was for a two-vehicle crash, though four other drivers were involved in a subsequent crash.

DPS officials said seven people were in the six vehicles involved and that three of those people were hospitalized for injuries, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no further information has been confirmed.