Frisco

Three Hospitalized After Two Crashes Involving Six Cars on the Dallas North Tollway Friday

None of the seven people involved in the crash were suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Three people are hospitalized following two crashes involving six vehicles along the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, state troopers were called to a crash along the DNT near Eldorado Parkway at about 11:20 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The initial call was for a two-vehicle crash, though four other drivers were involved in a subsequent crash.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

road closures Jul 21

Traffic Alert: I-30 Partially Closed Due to Major Accident in Royse City

Mesquite Jul 21

18-Wheeler Fire Closes LBJ Freeway in Mesquite

DPS officials said seven people were in the six vehicles involved and that three of those people were hospitalized for injuries, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no further information has been confirmed.

This article tagged under:

FriscoDallas North Tollway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us