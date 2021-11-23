Texas State Troopers Ramping Up Patrols Over Thanksgiving Holiday

North Texans hitting the roads this week should expect to see more officers patrolling Texas highways.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said more state troopers will be enforcing traffic laws Wednesday through Sunday. In addition to speeding, troopers will be focusing on people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, and anyone failing to follow the "Move Over, Slow Down" law for emergency vehicles.

The majority of people traveling in Texas this Thanksgiving holiday -- 96% of them -- will drive rather than fly, according to AAA Texas. The organization predicts 2021 will bring the highest single-year increase in travel for Thanksgiving since 2005.

"This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it's important to remember it's up to each one of us to keep the roads safe," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed."