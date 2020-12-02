Texas A&M Releases 2020 Rankings of Most Congested Roadways in the State

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute has released the 2020 ranking of Texas’ most congested roadways.

According to Texas A&M, the map provides a picture of Texas's growth and gridlock before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas A&M said the analysis provides a variety of congestion measures for more than 1,800 roadway sections across Texas.

https://tableau.tamu.edu/t/TTI/views/Texas100MostCongestedRoadways2020/StateView?:embed=y&:tabs=n&:display_count=n&:showVizHome=n&:origin=viz_share_link

In North Texas, Dallas’ Woodall Rodgers Freeway (SS-366) was among the top five most congested roadways.

The rankings revealed that IH-35 through downtown Austin displaced Houston’s West Loop (IH-610) as the most gridlocked corridor in the state, Texas A&M said.

Houston’s Southwest Freeway (IH-69) and the Eastex Freeway (IH-69) were also ranked in the top five.