Texas 121 Closing in Grapevine This Weekend for Bridge Demolition

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Texas 121 will be closed in Grapevine this weekend to allow for an overpass to be demolished.

Officials with the DFW Connector said the highway will be closed between Bass Pro Drive on the south and Stars and Stripes Way on the north to allow crews to demolish the Farm-to-Market 2499 bridge.

In addition to 121, Highway 26 will also be closed from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499.

The closure will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

IT'S BRIDGE DEMO WEEK: NorthGate will begin the demolition of the northbound FM 2499 bridge Friday night at 8 PM. All... Posted by DFW Connector on Monday, January 13, 2020

Drivers are warned to find alternate routes. Those passing through the area will be detoured onto service frontage roads.

The work being done is part of the $371 million I-635/SH 121 Interchange project which will increase capacity and connectivity between I-635, SH 121, SH 26 and FM 2499.

For information about construction of the DFW Connector, including all current and upcoming lane closures, visit dfwconnector.com, or call the toll-free hotline at 877-411-4212.