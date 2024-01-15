Texas 121 closed in Grapevine after a multi-vehicle crash involving a fire truck

At least one person was hurt in a chain reaction crash involving eight vehicles including a fire truck in Grapevine Monday morning.

The crash took place on the flyover from southbound Texas 121 to westbound Texas 114 just before 11 a.m.

Grapevine Police said a fire truck was at the scene responding to a crash when it was struck by another vehicle. At least eight vehicles ended up being involved in crashes on the bridge.

One person was injured and has been hospitalized. Their condition is not known.

The crash has been cleared but Texas 121, immediately north of the north entrance to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport near Grapevine Mills Mall, remains closed. Traffic is being diverted to Texan Trail.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area and to expect delays.