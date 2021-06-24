Fort Worth

Temporary Weekend Detour Set for North Main Street in Fort Worth

A temporary detour near North Main Street and Commerce Street in Fort Worth is set to occur starting on Friday.

According to TxDOT, he contractor working on the Panther Island North Main Street Bridge project will reroute traffic on the current detour during the weekend of June 25.

TxDOT said this rerouting will allow the contractor can construct traffic transition areas that will shift northbound and southbound traffic from the existing detour to the newly constructed North Main Street Bridge.

The temporary detour will occur over the weekend to minimize the impact on local businesses and the public, TxDOT said.

TxDOT said a soft opening of the North Main Street Bridge is expected to occur June 28, at which time the existing detour will then be taken out of service.

The contractor will continue to work on the remaining elements of the new bridge for the next several weeks while the bridge is open to traffic, TxDOT said.

According to TxDOT, a formal ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for July.

