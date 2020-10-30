Tarrant County Construction Through Nov. 7

SAGINAW – Rough Rider Drive at FM-156 (Blue Mound Road) will be closed for construction from Monday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 7. Drivers on FM-156 can access Rough Rider Drive through McLeroy Boulevard and Lavonne Lane.

ARLINGTON – The I-20 east and westbound interchange ramps to SH-360 southbound will be closed Friday night, Oct. 30, for construction.

ARLINGTON – SH 360 northbound from Six Flags Drive to Avenue J will be shifted to a temporary configuration to accommodate the construction of new SH 360 northbound main lanes on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The SH 360 north and southbound main lanes will temporarily share the permanent southbound main lane alignment. SH 360 northbound will have 3 lanes and SH 360 southbound will have 2 lanes through fall of 2021.

FORT WORTH – The SH 170 east and westbound left lane will be closed at various locations from I-35W to US 377 for construction activities daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31. This will also happen Monday- Sunday, Nov. 2-7. The Westport Parkway crossover will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – The I-20 westbound right lane at Campus Drive will be closed for construction daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and Monday through Friday, Nov. 2-6.

FORT WORTH – I-20 eastbound will have various lanes closed at Granbury Road for maintenance activities from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Expect delays through these areas. All roadwork is weather permitting.