Tarrant County

Tarrant County Construction Through Nov. 7

Several construction closures will be taking place

By Samantha Davies

Road Construction Generic Road Work Ahead Sign
NBC News

SAGINAW – Rough Rider Drive at FM-156 (Blue Mound Road) will be closed for construction from Monday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 7. Drivers on FM-156 can access Rough Rider Drive through McLeroy Boulevard and Lavonne Lane.

ARLINGTON – The I-20 east and westbound interchange ramps to SH-360 southbound will be closed Friday night, Oct. 30, for construction.

ARLINGTON – SH 360 northbound from Six Flags Drive to Avenue J will be shifted to a temporary configuration to accommodate the construction of new SH 360 northbound main lanes on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

gainsville 1 hour ago

Video Captures NFL Star Terry Bradshaw Helping Driver Jump-Start Car

The SH 360 north and southbound main lanes will temporarily share the permanent southbound main lane alignment. SH 360 northbound will have 3 lanes and SH 360 southbound will have 2 lanes through fall of 2021.

FORT WORTH – The SH 170 east and westbound left lane will be closed at various locations from I-35W to US 377 for construction activities daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31. This will also happen Monday- Sunday, Nov. 2-7. The Westport Parkway crossover will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – The I-20 westbound right lane at Campus Drive will be closed for construction daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and Monday through Friday, Nov. 2-6.  

FORT WORTH – I-20 eastbound will have various lanes closed at Granbury Road for maintenance activities from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.  

Expect delays through these areas. All roadwork is weather permitting. 

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyFort WorthArlingtonSaginaw
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us