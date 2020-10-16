Tarrant County Construction Closures

ARLINGTON – Northbound Texas 360 from Lamar Boulevard to Fountain Parkway will have various lanes closed nightly Oct. 16-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction activities. Various ramps will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – Westbound I-20 from McCart Avenue to Granbury Road will have various lanes closed Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance activities.

FORT WORTH – North and southbound East Loop 820 will have various lanes closed from Trinity Boulevard to John T White Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 17-19 for construction activities. Various ramps will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – East and westbound I-30 will have various lanes closed Oct. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.for construction. Closures will also be scheduled 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 20-22.

FORT WORTH – Northbound West Loop 820 from US 377 to I-30 will have various lanes closed daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19-23 from for construction.

All work is weather permitting. Alternate routes are recommended to avoid possible delays.