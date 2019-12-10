traffic

State Highway 121 Reopens After 3-Car Crash in Euless

By Chris Blake

Texas Department of Transportation

The southbound side of State Highway 121 reopened at Glade Road in Euless after a closure due to a crash Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 8 p.m.

The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The fire was put out quickly and towed away, while the other two vehicles were driven away, police said.

No one was injured in the crash.

All traffic was being forced to exit at Glade Road while the highway was closed, TxDOT said.

