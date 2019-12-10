The southbound side of State Highway 121 reopened at Glade Road in Euless after a closure due to a crash Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The highway reopened around 8 p.m.
The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Bedford Police Department.
Traffic
Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.
The fire was put out quickly and towed away, while the other two vehicles were driven away, police said.
No one was injured in the crash.
All traffic was being forced to exit at Glade Road while the highway was closed, TxDOT said.