The southbound side of State Highway 121 reopened at Glade Road in Euless after a closure due to a crash Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 8 p.m.

The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The fire was put out quickly and towed away, while the other two vehicles were driven away, police said.

No one was injured in the crash.

SH 121 in Euless: All southbound lanes of SH 121 are closed at Glade Road due to a crash. All traffic is exiting at Glade Road. — TxDOT Fort Worth (@TxDOTFortWorth) December 11, 2019

SH 121 in Euless: SH 121 at Glade Road has reopened. — TxDOT Fort Worth (@TxDOTFortWorth) December 11, 2019

All traffic was being forced to exit at Glade Road while the highway was closed, TxDOT said.