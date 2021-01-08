Interstate 20 Reopens in Southern Dallas County After Standoff With Driver

Traffic is once again moving along Interstate 20 after a standoff closed the highway in both directions in Southern Dallas Friday morning.

Grand Prairie police confirmed to NBC 5 they tried to stop a driver along I-20 near Great Southwest Parkway at about 9 a.m. and that the driver refused to pull over.

After a slow chase, the driver eventually stopped near Willoughby Boulevard, west of Interstate 35E, in the far left lane.

About a dozen police vehicles stopped behind the car, including SWAT officers. After two armored vehicles blocked the car in, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered.

Nothing is yet known about the driver who appeared to be alone in the car.

All lanes of westbound I-20 are open; two lanes of eastbound I-20 are open. It may take some time to clear the backlog of drivers.

At the peak, traffic was backed up nearly seven miles during the standoff.