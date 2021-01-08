Dallas County

Interstate 20 Reopens in Southern Dallas County After Standoff With Driver

Traffic is once again moving along Interstate 20 after a standoff closed the highway in both directions in Southern Dallas Friday morning.

Grand Prairie police confirmed to NBC 5 they tried to stop a driver along I-20 near Great Southwest Parkway at about 9 a.m. and that the driver refused to pull over.

After a slow chase, the driver eventually stopped near Willoughby Boulevard, west of Interstate 35E, in the far left lane.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Dallas 3 hours ago

I-35E Closing in Dallas Starting Friday Night

TxDOT 21 hours ago

TxDOT Prepares Roads for Possible Winter Weather This Weekend

About a dozen police vehicles stopped behind the car, including SWAT officers. After two armored vehicles blocked the car in, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered.

Nothing is yet known about the driver who appeared to be alone in the car.

trucks on road
NBC 5 News
Trucks bail out along Interstate 20 due to police activity that closed the road in southern Dallas, Jan. 8, 2021.

All lanes of westbound I-20 are open; two lanes of eastbound I-20 are open. It may take some time to clear the backlog of drivers.

At the peak, traffic was backed up nearly seven miles during the standoff.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyDallasGrand Prairie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us