Southeast Connector construction closing U.S. 287 in SE Fort Worth Friday, Saturday

Ongoing construction of the Southeast Connector will close part of U.S. Highway 287 in Fort Worth this weekend.

According to developers, the southbound lanes of 287 will be closed at Village Creek Road from 8 p.m. Friday until about noon Saturday.

All traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Southeast Connector detour for Sept. 29-30, 2023. (Southeast Connector)

Drivers are being warned ahead of time to plan accordingly and add extra time to their commute.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph throughout the Southeast Connector corridor.

For information about the construction of the Southeast Connector, including all current and upcoming lane closures, visit southeastconnector.com, or call the toll-free hotline at 844-820-2870.

The Southeast Connector can also be found on X and Facebook.