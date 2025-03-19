Southbound U.S. 75 shut down in North Dallas after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

Police are investigating a crash in Dallas where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Highway 75 on Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred when a woman was walking her dog along the highway and her dog ran into the lanes of traffic near Royal Lane.

Officials said the woman ran after her dog, and both were hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the crash stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

All lanes are blocked off heading southbound on U.S. 75 at Royal Lane as police investigate the scene.

All traffic must exit at Royal Lane.

