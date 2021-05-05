Southbound U.S. 67 Back Open in Cedar Hill After Crash Involving Tanker Truck

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67 are back open after a major crash involving a tanker truck was cleared.
The Cedar Hill Fire Department said the highway was closed between Farm-to-Market Road 1382 and Belt Line Road due to the crash.
A photo from the scene appeared to show the tanker truck blocking all lanes of the highway with cleanup of a spill underway.
Traffic
Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.
From the photo, it looked like the truck crashed through a concrete retaining wall before spilling the contents of the tank onto the roadway.
Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the crash and no injuries have been reported.