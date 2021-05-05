Cedar Hill

Southbound U.S. 67 Back Open in Cedar Hill After Crash Involving Tanker Truck

cedar hill crash
Cedar Hill Fire Department

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67 are back open after a major crash involving a tanker truck was cleared.

The Cedar Hill Fire Department said the highway was closed between Farm-to-Market Road 1382 and Belt Line Road due to the crash.

A photo from the scene appeared to show the tanker truck blocking all lanes of the highway with cleanup of a spill underway.

From the photo, it looked like the truck crashed through a concrete retaining wall before spilling the contents of the tank onto the roadway.

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the crash and no injuries have been reported.

