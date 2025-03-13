Southbound I-45 closed, DPS troopers hit on the scene of a disabled 18-wheeler

If you're traveling southbound on Interstate 45 be prepared for big traffic backups north of Corsicana.

Southbound I-45 is closed at Business 45, drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Rice Volunteer Fire Department said it is working a crash where two DPS troopers were hit while on the scene of a disabled 18-wheeler.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said at about 6:40 a.m. two troopers were outside their cruiser when a pickup truck hit the patrol unit and then hit the two troopers.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The fire department posted photos showing major damage to the Department of Public Safety cruiser. The cruiser had no front driver-side wheel and the push bumper was partially torn away.

Both troopers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Interstate 45 at mile marker 235 will remain closed during the investigation.