State Highway 121 SH 121 Shut Down After Semi-Tractor Trailer Accident Published 17 mins ago • Updated 17 mins ago State Highway 121 to southbound Interstate 35W is shut down after a semi-tractor trailer jackknifed Tuesday afternoon. The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted about the traffic alert. Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. #TrafficAlert Westbound 121 to southbound I-35 is shut down due to a jackknifed 18 wheeler. pic.twitter.com/NqrnjK6wol— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 25, 2021 This article tagged under: State Highway 121Fort WorthI-35W