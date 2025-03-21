Grapevine

SH 121 reopens after fatal crash that left one dead in Grapevine

All lanes reopened around 11 a.m. Friday

By Hannah Jones

State Highway 121 has reopened after it was shut down for hours in both directions as investigators looked into a deadly crash in Grapevine on Friday morning.

According to Grapevine police, the accident occurred at Stone Myers Parkway at approximately 5 a.m.

Police said the driver of a sedan was traveling northbound on S.H. 121 when the car hit the guardrail and flipped over the wall into the southbound lanes.

The car was then hit by two southbound vehicles, police said.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of one of the other cars was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The second driver was not injured.

The highway will remain closed as officers investigate the scene and crews clear away debris, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

All lanes of S.H. 121 at Stone Myers Parkway reopened around 11 a.m. Friday.

