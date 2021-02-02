Dallas

Semi-Truck Overturns in Dallas, Ramp From Woodall Rodgers to SB 345 Shut Down

The ramp from Woodall Rodgers Freeway to southbound 345 is currently shut down after a semi-truck driver lost control, sending the truck's trailer over the edge of the elevated highway.

The trailer landed on a street below the freeway. The cab is flipped over on its side on the freeway.

Police have not said if there were any injuries in this crash.

It appears the trailer was full of mulch.

345 is the elevated overpass just east of downtown Dallas that connects Woodall Rodgers, U.S. 75, I-30 and I-45.

At this time, it's unclear how long the ramp may be closed.

