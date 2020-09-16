Fort Worth

RV Bus Rolls Over, Closes Interstate 35W Near US 287 Split in North Fort Worth

The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W are closed in North Fort Worth Tuesday morning due to an RV crash near U.S. Highway 287.

The RV came to rest on the HOV entrance barrier wall, blocking traffic along the free northbound lanes of I-35W. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway near North Tarrant Parkway.

The northbound and southbound HOV lanes appear to be unaffected by the crash.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 that the driver of the bus was the only person on board. Their condition is not known.

No other injuries have been reported.

