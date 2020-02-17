Plano

Road Closure Expected After Plano Crash Leaves 3 Dead

By Eline de Bruijn

NBC 5 News

Three people were killed in a fiery crash in Plano Monday morning, police said. Hedgcoxe Road will be closed in both directions between Independence Parkway and Coit Road.

Police said a vehicle was driving eastbound on Hedgcoxe Road when it left the roadway, hit at least two trees and caught fire, police said.

Three people who in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police believe excessive speed was a factor. No other vehicles were involved.

The road will be closed in both directions for some time. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

