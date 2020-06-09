Road Closed in Southlake, Crews Working Gas Line Break

A 12-inch wide natural gas line break has forced Southlake police to shut down two roads Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are currently working to cap the gas line near the intersection of T.W. King Road and Rancho Laredo Trail. That's just north of the Kirkwood/Solana Boulevard exit off State Highway 114.

T.W. King Road is closed at the SH 114 access road.

It's unknown how long the roads will be closed, but drivers in the area are advised to find a different route.