Ramp From Westbound Interstate 20 to Southbound Interstate 35W Closed This Weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the ramp that takes drivers from westbound Interstate 20 to southbound Interstate 35W in South Fort Worth this weekend for maintenance.

The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, until 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Drivers are cautioned to take alternate routes -- two alternatives are below.

Westbound drivers can exit Campus Drive and go north to Seminary. Take Seminary west to I-35W and enter south. Drivers can also exit Hemphill Street, go south on Edgecliff Road to Altamesa Boulevard and take Altamesa east to I-35W and enter south.