Fort Worth

Ramp From Westbound Interstate 20 to Southbound Interstate 35W Closed This Weekend

I-35W-sign
NBC 5 News

The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the ramp that takes drivers from westbound Interstate 20 to southbound Interstate 35W in South Fort Worth this weekend for maintenance.

The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, until 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Drivers are cautioned to take alternate routes -- two alternatives are below.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Dallas 8 hours ago

Patchy Ice Leads to Crashes, Delays on US-75 in Dallas

ICE 6 hours ago

Black Ice Causes Crashes, Major Delays in Dallas

Westbound drivers can exit Campus Drive and go north to Seminary. Take Seminary west to I-35W and enter south. Drivers can also exit Hemphill Street, go south on Edgecliff Road to Altamesa Boulevard and take Altamesa east to I-35W and enter south.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTxDOT
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us