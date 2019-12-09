Mesquite

Power Lines Fall on Interstate After Chase Ends in Crash

The driver was taken into custody for automobile theft: PD

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A police chase with a stolen SUV ended in Mesquite with a crash early Monday that sent power lines falling across Interstate 30, briefly closing the freeway, police say.

According to police, a driver being chased by police crashed into a utility pole at about midnight along the I-30 service road at St. Francis Avenue. The impact caused overhead power lines to fall onto the interstate, closing all lanes.

One of two passengers inside the car being chased was hospitalized, police said. The second passenger was released at the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 11 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

Fort Worth 26 mins ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

The driver was taken into custody for automobile theft, police said.

The power lines were cleared and all lanes reopened by about 1:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Mesquitepolice chaseInterstate 30
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us