Turns Out Driving in Texas Isn't That Bad According to a New List

If you shake your head or throw up your hands while driving in North Texas, you shouldn't get so frustrated, Texas fared pretty well in WalletHub's "2022's Best & Worst Cities to Drive in" list released Monday.

Plano was beaten out by Raleigh, North Carolina, to come in second place followed by Corpus Christi. North Carolina must be a nice place to drive, since Greensboro, and Winston-Salem rounded out the Top 5.

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

Raleigh, NC Plano, TX Corpus Christi, TX Greensboro, NC Winston-Salem, NC

In the end, five other North Texas cities joined Plano in the Top half of the list of 100 -- Arlington (8), Garland (9), Irving (17), Fort Worth (22) and Dallas (44).

Each city had a chance to get up to 100 points as a group of PhDs and professors crunched the data. The likelihood of crashing, the cost of repairs, the cost of parking and the time spent in traffic helped drive the rankings. (Click here for a look at the full methodology.)

Other Texas cities that made the list included Austin (11), El Paso (13), Laredo (14), Lubbock (20), San Antonio (27) and Houston (69).

The City of Brotherly Love isn't so lovely for drivers, since Philadelphia was named the "Worst City to Drive in."

Texas dominated WalletHub's list of cities with the lowest average gas prices, while California dominated the other end of the list with the highest gas prices. Drivers in San Francisco pay twice as much at the pump as people in Laredo.

Lowest Average Gas Prices

Laredo San Antonio Corpus Christi Lubbock (tie) Fort Worth and Arlington

Meanwhile, Lubbock was where you would spend the least amount of time in traffic, Laredo was second on the list of least likely to get in an accident, while Laredo and El Paso were second and third on the list of least likely to have your automobile stolen.