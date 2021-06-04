Person Rushing to Aid Another Involved in Minor Crash Killed by Passing Tow Truck

A known person coming to the aid of a woman involved in a minor crash in Irving early Friday morning was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross several lanes of the highway, police say.

Irving Police said officers were working a minor crash in the westbound lanes of Texas 183 at about 7 a.m. Friday when a friend or family member of a woman involved in the crash was struck and killed by another vehicle while trying to reach her on foot.

Police said the individual parked their vehicle on the eastbound side of the highway and then ran across several lanes of traffic to reach the crash on the westbound side.

The person managed to cross all of the eastbound lanes but was struck by a tow truck while attempting to cross the westbound Express lanes.

While the person hit by the tow truck was known to the woman, police have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Police said the tow truck driver will not be facing charges in the fatal crash.

Several lanes of east and westbound 183 were closed while both crashes were investigated. Both roadways have since reopened to traffic.