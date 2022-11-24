The driver killed in a crash on the Dallas North Tollway before dawn Thursday has been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu, of Little Elm, was headed southbound on the DNT at about 5:48 a.m. when his Lexus ES hydroplaned near Mockingbird Lane and hit a concrete barrier.

Asalu's vehicle then struck Honda Pilot that was stopped in the left lane. The DPS said the Honda was involved in a previous crash and was disabled and unoccupied.

Asalu, the DPS said, was killed in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no further information has been released.