Pedestrian Hit, Killed Along I-35E in Lewisville Friday

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were closed in Lewisville early Friday morning after a pre-dawn crash involving a pedestrian.

According to city officials, a man was walking along the highway near Main Street when he was struck and killed by a driver.

Officers had already been called to the area at about 4:45 a.m. on reports of a man wearing only shorts and walking along in the left lane of the highway. By the time the officers arrived the man had been hit.

The driver who hit the pedestrian stopped and remained at the scene. No charges have been announced.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The man's name has not yet been released and officials have not offered any explantion for why he was walking on the highway.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing and the main lanes are closed to traffic, the Express Lanes of I-35E remain open.